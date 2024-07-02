Left Menu

BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Hinduism Hurt Indian Sentiments

BJP's Assam unit accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of hurting the beliefs of Indians with his Hindu religion comments in Parliament. The Congress defended Gandhi, stating BJP is misquoting him. The BJP criticized Gandhi for his remarks, urging responsibility, while Congress highlighted turmoil in BJP-ruled states.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:46 IST
BJP's Assam unit has raised serious allegations against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, claiming he has hurt the sentiments of millions of Indians with his recent comments on Hindu religion made in Parliament. The controversy emerged during his address on a Motion of Thanks on the President's address, where he critiqued the BJP, suggesting that those who identify as Hindus are engaging in 'violence and hate' incessantly. BJP's state chief spokesperson, Manoj Baruah, argued that Gandhi's remarks were not only offensive but also detrimental to the nation's social fabric.

In defense, Congress insists that Gandhi's words were taken out of context. State Congress vice-president Bobbeeta Sharma emphasized that Gandhi merely pointed out the absence of violence in Hinduism and the prevalence of hatred in BJP-governed regions, using Manipur's ethnic clashes as a case in point. The grand old party accuses the BJP of mounting a deliberate social media campaign to malign their leader.

The BJP has countered, stating that Congress has a history of making controversial statements against Hinduism. Amidst these escalating tensions, the call for more responsible political discourse in Parliament is louder than ever. As Gandhi's comments are being expunged, the debate continues, reflecting deeper political divides and concerns over religious sentiments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

