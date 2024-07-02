Left Menu

Orbán's Strategic Turn: Hungary's Pivotal Role in Ukraine Peace Talks

During his first visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán suggested an immediate ceasefire and expressed interest in improving relations with Ukraine. Historically, Orbán has favored Moscow, but his visit marks a potential shift. Zelenskyy appreciated Hungary's humanitarian support and urged collaborative peace efforts.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:26 IST
  Ukraine
  • Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made his first visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion, offering a rare opportunity for dialogue. During the visit, Orbán urged for an immediate ceasefire, acknowledging the significance of the conflict for Europe.

Historically aligning with Moscow, Orbán's visit could signal a shift in Hungary's stance. He emphasized the importance of peace not only for Ukraine but for the entire continent.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Hungary's humanitarian aid, hoping for further cooperation. The visit coincided with Hungary's new role in the EU, fostering hopes for improved bilateral relations and peace efforts.

