Orbán's Strategic Turn: Hungary's Pivotal Role in Ukraine Peace Talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made his first visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion, offering a rare opportunity for dialogue. During the visit, Orbán urged for an immediate ceasefire, acknowledging the significance of the conflict for Europe.

Historically aligning with Moscow, Orbán's visit could signal a shift in Hungary's stance. He emphasized the importance of peace not only for Ukraine but for the entire continent.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Hungary's humanitarian aid, hoping for further cooperation. The visit coincided with Hungary's new role in the EU, fostering hopes for improved bilateral relations and peace efforts.

