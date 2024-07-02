Left Menu

U.S. to Announce $2.3 Billion Security Aid Package for Ukraine

The U.S. plans to announce an additional $2.3 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons and air defense system munitions. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized unwavering U.S. support during a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon, responding to Kyiv's urgent needs against Russian forces.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is set to bolster its support for Ukraine with a forthcoming announcement of an additional $2.3 billion in security assistance. The new package will include anti-tank weapons, interceptors, and munitions for air defense systems like the Patriot.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the announcement during a Pentagon meeting Tuesday with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Austin reaffirmed U.S. commitment, stating, "Make no mistake, Ukraine is not alone, and the United States will never waver in our support."

This meeting and assistance package come as a response to Ukraine's urgent requests for aid to combat Russian forces actively engaged in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated a pressing need for Western weapons to target Russian military assets effectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

