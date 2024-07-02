U.S. to Announce $2.3 Billion Security Aid Package for Ukraine

The United States is set to bolster its support for Ukraine with a forthcoming announcement of an additional $2.3 billion in security assistance. The new package will include anti-tank weapons, interceptors, and munitions for air defense systems like the Patriot.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the announcement during a Pentagon meeting Tuesday with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Austin reaffirmed U.S. commitment, stating, "Make no mistake, Ukraine is not alone, and the United States will never waver in our support."

This meeting and assistance package come as a response to Ukraine's urgent requests for aid to combat Russian forces actively engaged in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated a pressing need for Western weapons to target Russian military assets effectively.

