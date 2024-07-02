NATO Faces Mixed Views Amid Russia Tensions and Upcoming Summit

A Pew Research Center survey reveals that approximately 6 in 10 individuals across 13 NATO nations hold a favorable view of the Western military alliance. The release of this poll precedes the July 9-11 NATO summit in Washington, which arrives at a notably challenging period for the 75-year-old organization.

NATO's 32 member countries are recalibrating their long-term strategies to counter a more assertive Russian President Vladimir Putin and to maintain unwavering support for Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion by Russian forces.

Donald Trump's presidential reelection bid adds another layer of complexity. Trump's critical stance on NATO and his admiration for Putin have raised apprehensions among NATO members regarding the future U.S. commitment to the alliance.

The survey highlights that support for NATO is particularly high in Poland (91%) and Sweden (72%). However, only 37% of adults in Greece view NATO favorably, the lowest among the surveyed countries. Greece has religious and cultural connections to Russia, influencing these statistics.

Support for NATO varies across other nations: 63% in Canada, 66% in the UK, 64% in Germany, 63% in Hungary, 60% in Italy, 54% in France, 45% in Spain, and 42% in Turkey. Notably, Turkey's support has nearly doubled since 2019 after facing considerable geopolitical shifts. The U.S. shows a 58% favorable view of NATO. The survey period spanned from early January to mid-May.

