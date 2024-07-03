Left Menu

Former Assam Congress Leader Romen Chandra Borthakur Joins AAP to Combat Corruption

Romen Chandra Borthakur, former Assam Congress leader, officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Welcomed by AAP's senior leaders, Borthakur committed to combating corruption and aiding in Assam's development under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:17 IST
Former Assam Congress Leader Romen Chandra Borthakur Joins AAP to Combat Corruption
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, former Assam Congress leader Romen Chandra Borthakur transitioned to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday.

The announcement took place during a press conference where Delhi cabinet minister Atishi and Rajesh Sharma, AAP's northeast in-charge, welcomed Borthakur with traditional party symbols.

Borthakur emphasized his dedication to fighting corruption and supporting Assam's development, urging AAP to assist flood-affected regions through crowdfunding efforts. His move signifies a commitment to new political dynamics and continued opposition to BJP CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024