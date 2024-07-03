Former Assam Congress Leader Romen Chandra Borthakur Joins AAP to Combat Corruption
Romen Chandra Borthakur, former Assam Congress leader, officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Welcomed by AAP's senior leaders, Borthakur committed to combating corruption and aiding in Assam's development under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political shift, former Assam Congress leader Romen Chandra Borthakur transitioned to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday.
The announcement took place during a press conference where Delhi cabinet minister Atishi and Rajesh Sharma, AAP's northeast in-charge, welcomed Borthakur with traditional party symbols.
Borthakur emphasized his dedication to fighting corruption and supporting Assam's development, urging AAP to assist flood-affected regions through crowdfunding efforts. His move signifies a commitment to new political dynamics and continued opposition to BJP CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi appeals to Haryana government to release water
Anti-Corruption Unit Swiftly Foils Approach During T20 World Cup
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Charge of Health Amid Minor Cabinet Reshuffle
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma given charge of Jharkhand BJP; eyeing state assembly polls
NSUI Protest Erupts Over UGC-NET Cancellation Amid Allegations of Corruption