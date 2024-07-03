Former Assam Congress Leader Romen Chandra Borthakur Joins AAP to Combat Corruption

In a significant political shift, former Assam Congress leader Romen Chandra Borthakur transitioned to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday.

The announcement took place during a press conference where Delhi cabinet minister Atishi and Rajesh Sharma, AAP's northeast in-charge, welcomed Borthakur with traditional party symbols.

Borthakur emphasized his dedication to fighting corruption and supporting Assam's development, urging AAP to assist flood-affected regions through crowdfunding efforts. His move signifies a commitment to new political dynamics and continued opposition to BJP CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

