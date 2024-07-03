Left Menu

Political Clash in Ahmedabad: Five Arrested, Multiple Injuries Reported

Police arrested five individuals in Ahmedabad following a violent clash between BJP and Congress workers at the opposition's state headquarters. The incident, triggered by Rahul Gandhi's remarks, resulted in injuries to five policemen. Two FIRs have been filed, naming individuals from both parties.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:18 IST
In a significant incident in Ahmedabad, five persons were arrested following a violent confrontation between BJP and Congress workers. The clash occurred at the state headquarters of the opposition party, triggered by controversial remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivam Verma, two FIRs were registered at Ellisbridge police station. The first, based on a complaint by injured police constable Karmraj Bhagvatsinh, named several Congress leaders and approximately 450 workers from both parties. The second FIR was filed by the BJP's youth wing.

The conflict resulted in injuries to five policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Despite the efforts to prevent violence, police personnel deployed at the scene were caught in the stone-pelting from both sides. The situation was brought under control after several detentions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

