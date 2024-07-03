BJP Demands Apology from Himachal CM for 'False Allegations' in Bypoll Dispute

In a heated political dispute, BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh have called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to apologize for allegedly making false claims against their Hamirpur assembly bypoll candidate, Ashish Sharma. Sukhu accused Sharma of orchestrating a plan to topple the Congress government and described him as a 'greedy and arrogant' individual engaged in securing lucrative contracts.

Sukhu's remarks, made during a public address, have triggered strong reactions from BJP leaders who deem his accusations baseless and politically motivated. 'The chief minister is the biggest contractor of lies, and his actions won't help the Congress win the bypolls to three assembly seats in the state,' stated BJP leader Trilok Jamwal.

The exchange of barbs comes ahead of the upcoming bypolls scheduled for July 10, following the resignation of three Independent MLAs, including Sharma, who previously supported the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections. BJP has fielded Sharma, KL Thakur, and Hoshiyar Singh from their respective seats.

