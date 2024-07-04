Joe Biden Stands Firm in 2024 Presidential Race Amid Calls to Withdraw

US President Joe Biden remains resolute in his decision to stay in the 2024 presidential race, asserting his stance on Wednesday amidst growing murmurs within his party for him to quit.

Contrary to circulating reports and internal party discussions suggesting he step down following his disappointing debate performance against Republican contender Donald Trump, Biden has reiterated his commitment to the campaign. 'I'm the Democratic Party's nominee. No one is pushing me out. I'm in this race to the end, and WE are going to win this election,' Biden stated in a fundraising email.

Biden has been resolute despite waning approval ratings and calls for resignation from within his party. Emphasizing the broader stakes of the election, he declared, 'Everything we believe in, everything we stand for, and everyone we are fighting for are at risk in this election.'

