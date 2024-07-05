Sanjay Singh Named AAP Parliamentary Party Chairperson

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been appointed as the chairperson of the AAP Parliamentary Party and leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, the party announced today. Singh expressed deep gratitude towards Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his unwavering support.

Singh stated, 'Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always given me the opportunity to raise my voice from the streets to the Parliament. I will fulfil the responsibility of the party's parliamentary group chairperson with utmost dedication.'

During his first term, Singh served as the AAP leader in the Rajya Sabha. He was re-elected and took his oath as a member of the Upper House on March 19. Currently, AAP is the fourth largest party in the Rajya Sabha with 10 MPs and has three MPs in the Lok Sabha.