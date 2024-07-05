Erdogan Urges Western Pressure for Gaza Ceasefire
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan calls for Western countries to pressure Israel into accepting a Gaza ceasefire. He expresses hope for a definitive ceasefire following discussions between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has appealed to Western nations to exert pressure on Israel to accept the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal. In a statement reported by broadcaster Haberturk on Friday, Erdogan emphasized his belief in the possibility of achieving a definitive ceasefire.
'Following U.S. President Joe Biden's recent call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I am hopeful that a final ceasefire can be attained within the next few days, bringing an end to Israel's recent acts of violence,' Erdogan remarked to reporters during his return flight from Kazakhstan.
The Turkish leader's comments come amid heightened tensions and calls for international intervention to halt the ongoing conflict.
ALSO READ
"Jonny took pressure off me": England's Philip Salt hails Bairstow's "calculated hitting" after win over WI
"Jonny took pressure off me": England's Philip Salt hails Bairstow's "calculated hitting" after win over WI
Political Abduction in Lahore: Pressure Mounts on Former PM's Allies
Education Minister Addresses NEET Malpractice Concerns Amidst Political Pressure
Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump: The Age of Debate Drama