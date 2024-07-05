Erdogan Urges Western Pressure for Gaza Ceasefire

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has appealed to Western nations to exert pressure on Israel to accept the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal. In a statement reported by broadcaster Haberturk on Friday, Erdogan emphasized his belief in the possibility of achieving a definitive ceasefire.

'Following U.S. President Joe Biden's recent call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I am hopeful that a final ceasefire can be attained within the next few days, bringing an end to Israel's recent acts of violence,' Erdogan remarked to reporters during his return flight from Kazakhstan.

The Turkish leader's comments come amid heightened tensions and calls for international intervention to halt the ongoing conflict.