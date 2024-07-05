Left Menu

Maharashtra Legislative Council Biennial Election: Key Contenders and Stakes

The Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial election, featuring key candidates such as BJP's Pankaja Munde and Uddhav Thackeray's aide Milind Narvekar, is set for July 12. With seats held by 11 MLCs expiring on July 27, the battle involves several prominent parties fielding their contenders.

Updated: 05-07-2024 17:14 IST
  • India

The stage is set for a pivotal biennial election to 11 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, scheduled for July 12. Key players include BJP's Pankaja Munde, who recently lost a Lok Sabha seat, and Milind Narvekar, the personal aide of Uddhav Thackeray. Friday marked the final date for withdrawal of nominations.

MLAs will cast their votes to fill these seats, with the six-year terms of 11 sitting MLCs ending on July 27. The Bharatiya Janata Party has put forward candidates including Pankaja Munde, Amit Gorkhe, Sadabhau Khot, Yogesh Tilekar, and Parinay Phuke. The ruling Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has endorsed former MPs Bhavana Gawli and Krupal Tumane.

Other significant entries are Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Milind Narvekar, Congress's Pradnya Satav, and Jayant Patil from the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). To secure a win, each candidate needs 23 votes out of the current assembly strength of 274, with BJP holding 103 seats, NCP 42, Shiv Sena 38, and Congress 37.

