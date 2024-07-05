Anurag Thakur Slams Himachal CM for 'Dictatorial Attitude'

BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticized Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday, accusing him of a 'dictatorial attitude' and a lack of faith in the democratic process.

Thakur stated that Sukhu has been threatening opposition leaders, implying they will be unable to work effectively if elected in the forthcoming assembly bypolls.

Speaking at multiple meetings to garner support for BJP candidate Ashish Sharma in Hamirpur, Thakur depicted Sukhu's conduct as antithetical to principles of democracy, warning that BJP knows how to handle such 'dictators'.