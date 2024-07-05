Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Slams Himachal CM for 'Dictatorial Attitude'

BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticized Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for his alleged 'dictatorial attitude' and lack of faith in democracy. Thakur accused Sukhu of threatening MLAs and the opposition, notably ahead of the upcoming assembly bypolls. He emphasized BJP's commitment to development against Congress's approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:01 IST
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticized Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday, accusing him of a 'dictatorial attitude' and a lack of faith in the democratic process.

Thakur stated that Sukhu has been threatening opposition leaders, implying they will be unable to work effectively if elected in the forthcoming assembly bypolls.

Speaking at multiple meetings to garner support for BJP candidate Ashish Sharma in Hamirpur, Thakur depicted Sukhu's conduct as antithetical to principles of democracy, warning that BJP knows how to handle such 'dictators'.

