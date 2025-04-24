Congress Gears Up for Nationwide Campaign to Defend Democracy

In a strategic meeting held on Thursday, the state Congress outlined preparations for party president Mallikarjun Kharge's public gathering in Jaipur, scheduled for April 28. This event marks a significant step in the All India Congress Committee's national campaign.

The campaign's focus is to highlight what members describe as the central government's misuse of constitutional bodies and to reaffirm the foundational values of the Indian Constitution. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the Congress in-charge for Rajasthan, alongside Govind Singh Dotasra, Ashok Gehlot, and other key leaders, participated in the review.

The session commenced with a somber tribute to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In his address, Dotasra criticized the BJP-led government for allegedly suppressing dissent, specifically mentioning the National Herald case as an example of a politically motivated misuse of enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)