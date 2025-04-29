Freedom Echoes: Ex-Lawmakers Released Amidst Hong Kong's Democracy Struggle

Four former Hong Kong lawmakers found freedom on Tuesday, concluding over four years in prison under a Beijing-enforced law that significantly impacted the local pro-democracy movement.

Claudia Mo, Jeremy Tam, Kwok Ka-ki, and Gary Fan, among the 47 activists detained in 2021 over an unofficial primary election, were the first to reunite with loved ones. Despite media anticipation outside the remote prisons, the former lawmakers exited without being seen.

The case is emblematic of Hong Kong's political shift, marked by stark reductions in civil liberties and democratic choice since its 1997 handover to China. The convictions demonstrate Beijing's firm stance on national security, despite international criticism.

