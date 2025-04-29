Left Menu

Freedom Echoes: Ex-Lawmakers Released Amidst Hong Kong's Democracy Struggle

Four former Hong Kong lawmakers have been released after serving terms for their roles in a pro-democracy movement. The case highlighted the shrinking civil liberties under a Beijing-imposed law, as critics argue that authorities are suppressing dissent following the 2019 protests.

Four former Hong Kong lawmakers found freedom on Tuesday, concluding over four years in prison under a Beijing-enforced law that significantly impacted the local pro-democracy movement.

Claudia Mo, Jeremy Tam, Kwok Ka-ki, and Gary Fan, among the 47 activists detained in 2021 over an unofficial primary election, were the first to reunite with loved ones. Despite media anticipation outside the remote prisons, the former lawmakers exited without being seen.

The case is emblematic of Hong Kong's political shift, marked by stark reductions in civil liberties and democratic choice since its 1997 handover to China. The convictions demonstrate Beijing's firm stance on national security, despite international criticism.

