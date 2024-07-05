Keir Starmer’s First Day: From Claps to Nuclear Triggers and Felis Catus
Keir Starmer stepped into No. 10 Downing Street as the new Prime Minister of Britain, taking on monumental responsibilities, including control over nuclear codes. His day involves meeting civil servants, appointing his Cabinet, and even a run-in with Larry, the resident cat. It's a blend of tradition and immense duty from day one.
Keir Starmer entered 10 Downing Street as Britain's new Prime Minister, ready to take on both the ceremonial and sobering tasks of his new role.
His first day included claps from household staff and senior civil servants, congratulatory calls from world leaders, and the daunting duty of controlling nuclear missiles.
In between briefings and appointments, Starmer also encountered Larry, Downing Street's famous resident cat. Starmer's balancing act between national responsibilities and personal adjustments began with vigor and tradition.
