West Bengal Speaker Defies Governor, Administers Oath to TMC MLAs
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee administered the oath to two newly elected TMC MLAs, sparking accusations of constitutional impropriety from Governor C V Ananda Bose. The conflict escalated with the Governor sending a report to President Droupadi Murmu. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between the Governor and the state government.
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee defied a directive from Governor C V Ananda Bose by administering the oath to two newly elected TMC MLAs on Friday, sparking a controversy over constitutional propriety.
The Governor, who had appointed Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee for the task, accused the Speaker of violating constitutional norms and reported the incident to President Droupadi Murmu.
The clash underscores ongoing tensions between the Governor and the TMC-led state government since Bose assumed office in November 2022.
