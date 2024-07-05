Left Menu

West Bengal Speaker Sparks Constitutional Clash Over MLA Oath

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee defied the Governor's directive by swearing in two new TMC MLAs, causing allegations of constitutional violations. Governor C V Ananda Bose reported the incident to President Droupadi Murmu, escalating the tension between the state government and Raj Bhavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:28 IST
West Bengal Speaker Sparks Constitutional Clash Over MLA Oath
Biman Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee administered the oath to two newly elected TMC MLAs on Friday, defying the Governor's instruction to appoint Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee for the task. This move has sparked accusations of constitutional violation from Raj Bhavan.

Following the incident, Governor C V Ananda Bose sent a report to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that the Speaker's actions breached constitutional norms. Bose argued that the administration of oaths by the Speaker at the state Assembly was unconstitutional.

The special one-day session of the assembly adjourned sine die post the swearing-in of the legislators. The induction of Rayat Hossain Sarkar and Sayantika Bandopadhyay ended the stand-off between Raj Bhavan and the assembly.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024