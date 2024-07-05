West Bengal Speaker Sparks Constitutional Clash Over MLA Oath

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee administered the oath to two newly elected TMC MLAs on Friday, defying the Governor's instruction to appoint Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee for the task. This move has sparked accusations of constitutional violation from Raj Bhavan.

Following the incident, Governor C V Ananda Bose sent a report to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that the Speaker's actions breached constitutional norms. Bose argued that the administration of oaths by the Speaker at the state Assembly was unconstitutional.

The special one-day session of the assembly adjourned sine die post the swearing-in of the legislators. The induction of Rayat Hossain Sarkar and Sayantika Bandopadhyay ended the stand-off between Raj Bhavan and the assembly.