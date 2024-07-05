Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Ahmedabad Visit: Addressing Congress Workers Amid Controversy

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Ahmedabad to address party workers and meet families affected by recent tragedies. His visit follows clashes between BJP and Congress workers over alleged anti-Hindu remarks. Gandhi will also meet families of detained Congress workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Ahmedabad Visit: Addressing Congress Workers Amid Controversy
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Saturday to address Congress party workers and meet families impacted by various recent tragedies, a party leader confirmed.

Gandhi's visit takes place amid heightened tensions following clashes between BJP and Congress workers outside the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) office. These clashes were triggered by alleged anti-Hindu remarks made by Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. In the aftermath, complaints were filed by both parties, resulting in FIRs and the arrest of five Congress workers.

Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil informed reporters that Gandhi would arrive at the GPCC office around 12:30 PM. In addition to addressing party workers, he will meet with relatives of the Rajkot game zone fire victims and other recent tragedies. Gandhi will also interact with the families of the arrested Congress workers. The clash had led to stone pelting, injuring five policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, on July 2. The following day, Ellisbridge police registered two FIRs and took five Congress workers into remand.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024