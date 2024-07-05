Rahul Gandhi's Ahmedabad Visit: Addressing Congress Workers Amid Controversy

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Saturday to address Congress party workers and meet families impacted by various recent tragedies, a party leader confirmed.

Gandhi's visit takes place amid heightened tensions following clashes between BJP and Congress workers outside the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) office. These clashes were triggered by alleged anti-Hindu remarks made by Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. In the aftermath, complaints were filed by both parties, resulting in FIRs and the arrest of five Congress workers.

Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil informed reporters that Gandhi would arrive at the GPCC office around 12:30 PM. In addition to addressing party workers, he will meet with relatives of the Rajkot game zone fire victims and other recent tragedies. Gandhi will also interact with the families of the arrested Congress workers. The clash had led to stone pelting, injuring five policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, on July 2. The following day, Ellisbridge police registered two FIRs and took five Congress workers into remand.