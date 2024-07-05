Punjab Preps for Jalandhar West Bypoll: Inclusive Measures in Place

In a significant move to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful by-election, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C has instructed officials to complete all necessary arrangements for the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll.

The directives include provisions for voter convenience like water coolers, fans, and seating at polling stations, alongside separate queues for elderly and pregnant women, and ramps for persons with disabilities.

The bypoll, prompted by the resignation of AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, will take place on July 10, with votes counted on July 13. Security measures will include increased checkpoints and round-the-clock CCTV monitoring to prevent any illicit activities.