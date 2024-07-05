Delhi BJP Strategizes for 2025 Assembly Polls at Large Executive Meet

The Delhi BJP is gearing up for the 2025 assembly elections with an extensive strategy session set for Sunday. The meeting, to be held at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium, will see more than 2,000 participants, including senior leaders and ward-level functionaries.

The primary agenda of the gathering will be preparations for the assembly elections due in 2025. With the BJP aiming to break the two-decade-long hiatus from power in Delhi, the meeting holds substantial significance.

The BJP's confidence is buoyed by its recent clean sweep in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to address the meeting, setting the tone for the party's ambitious plans.