Left Menu

Delhi BJP Strategizes for 2025 Assembly Polls at Large Executive Meet

The Delhi BJP will convene an extended executive committee meeting at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium on Sunday to strategize for the 2025 assembly polls. Over 2,000 attendees are expected, including senior party leaders and grassroots functionaries. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will address the gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:07 IST
Delhi BJP Strategizes for 2025 Assembly Polls at Large Executive Meet
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP is gearing up for the 2025 assembly elections with an extensive strategy session set for Sunday. The meeting, to be held at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium, will see more than 2,000 participants, including senior leaders and ward-level functionaries.

The primary agenda of the gathering will be preparations for the assembly elections due in 2025. With the BJP aiming to break the two-decade-long hiatus from power in Delhi, the meeting holds substantial significance.

The BJP's confidence is buoyed by its recent clean sweep in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to address the meeting, setting the tone for the party's ambitious plans.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024