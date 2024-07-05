Left Menu

Keir Starmer's Cabinet Shift: Lammy & Healey to Lead During Global Turmoil

Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed David Lammy as foreign minister and John Healey as defence minister, with Yvette Cooper named interior minister. Lammy and Healey's appointments come amidst ongoing global conflicts, with commitments to support Ukraine against Russia and seek a ceasefire in Gaza.

Updated: 05-07-2024 20:17 IST
In a significant reshuffling of his cabinet, Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed David Lammy as Britain's new foreign minister and John Healey as defence minister on Friday. Yvette Cooper has also been named the new interior minister.

Lammy and Healey assume their crucial roles at a critical time marked by two major global conflicts. They have firmly pledged to continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and are committed to advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza.

These appointments highlight Starmer's strategic moves to bolster Britain's international and defence policies amidst growing geopolitical tensions.

