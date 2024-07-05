Keir Starmer's Cabinet Shift: Lammy & Healey to Lead During Global Turmoil
Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed David Lammy as foreign minister and John Healey as defence minister, with Yvette Cooper named interior minister. Lammy and Healey's appointments come amidst ongoing global conflicts, with commitments to support Ukraine against Russia and seek a ceasefire in Gaza.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:17 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant reshuffling of his cabinet, Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed David Lammy as Britain's new foreign minister and John Healey as defence minister on Friday. Yvette Cooper has also been named the new interior minister.
Lammy and Healey assume their crucial roles at a critical time marked by two major global conflicts. They have firmly pledged to continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and are committed to advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza.
These appointments highlight Starmer's strategic moves to bolster Britain's international and defence policies amidst growing geopolitical tensions.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU Imposes 14th Sanctions Package on Russia Amid Ukraine War
Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Siege: A Timeline of Russian Attacks
Ukraine Endures Latest Wave of Russian Drone and Missile Strikes
Russian-American Woman Faces Treason Charges Amid Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine-EU Extend Freight Liberalisation Deal