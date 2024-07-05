Keir Starmer's Cabinet Shift: Lammy & Healey to Lead During Global Turmoil

In a significant reshuffling of his cabinet, Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed David Lammy as Britain's new foreign minister and John Healey as defence minister on Friday. Yvette Cooper has also been named the new interior minister.

Lammy and Healey assume their crucial roles at a critical time marked by two major global conflicts. They have firmly pledged to continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and are committed to advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza.

These appointments highlight Starmer's strategic moves to bolster Britain's international and defence policies amidst growing geopolitical tensions.