Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Summons Budget Session with Collective Call for Public Input

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has summoned the state assembly for its budget session from July 19 to 26. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will present the annual budget for fiscal 2023-24. The Finance, Investment and Planning Department encourages public ideas and suggestions, with rewards for top contributors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:21 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Summons Budget Session with Collective Call for Public Input
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has officially summoned the state assembly for its budget session, set to take place from July 19 to 26. According to an official notification, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance and Planning portfolio, will be presenting the annual budget for the 2023-24 fiscal.

Taking an inclusive governance approach, the state's Department of Finance, Investment and Planning is inviting citizens to submit their ideas and suggestions for the upcoming budget. Mein emphasized the importance of community involvement in shaping the state's future, urging all stakeholders to participate actively in the process.

People can submit their suggestions online at arunachalbudget.in until July 11. The top three contributors will be recognized and rewarded for their impactful contributions, as part of an effort to unite residents in propelling Arunachal Pradesh forward.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024