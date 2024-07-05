Arunachal Pradesh Governor Summons Budget Session with Collective Call for Public Input

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has officially summoned the state assembly for its budget session, set to take place from July 19 to 26. According to an official notification, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance and Planning portfolio, will be presenting the annual budget for the 2023-24 fiscal.

Taking an inclusive governance approach, the state's Department of Finance, Investment and Planning is inviting citizens to submit their ideas and suggestions for the upcoming budget. Mein emphasized the importance of community involvement in shaping the state's future, urging all stakeholders to participate actively in the process.

People can submit their suggestions online at arunachalbudget.in until July 11. The top three contributors will be recognized and rewarded for their impactful contributions, as part of an effort to unite residents in propelling Arunachal Pradesh forward.