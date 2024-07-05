Telugu Titans to Tackle Bifurcation Issues: Naidu and Reddy Set to Meet

In a significant move to address lingering bifurcation issues, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy will convene a meeting this Saturday at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan.

Naidu, who received an enthusiastic welcome from TDP leaders and activists at Begumpet airport, proposed the meeting through a letter, which Reddy accepted, inviting him for face-to-face talks on July 6.

Key issues on the agenda include the bifurcation of assets, state-run institutions, power bill dues, and the return of villages that had been merged with Andhra Pradesh during the construction of the Polavaram project.