Telugu Titans to Tackle Bifurcation Issues: Naidu and Reddy Set to Meet
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy are scheduled to meet to address unresolved bifurcation issues between the two states. The meeting will be held at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan. Naidu received a warm welcome in Telangana upon his arrival.
In a significant move to address lingering bifurcation issues, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy will convene a meeting this Saturday at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan.
Naidu, who received an enthusiastic welcome from TDP leaders and activists at Begumpet airport, proposed the meeting through a letter, which Reddy accepted, inviting him for face-to-face talks on July 6.
Key issues on the agenda include the bifurcation of assets, state-run institutions, power bill dues, and the return of villages that had been merged with Andhra Pradesh during the construction of the Polavaram project.
