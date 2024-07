Vladimir Kara-Murza's Prison Transfer Amidst Worsening Health

Vladimir Kara-Murza, the Russian opposition politician imprisoned for his public criticisms of the Kremlin, has been transferred to a prison hospital. His attorneys have faced challenges in visiting him, heightening concerns over his deteriorating health conditions.

This transfer occurs amidst a continued Kremlin crackdown on dissent that has ensnared thousands since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022.

Kara-Murza, convicted of treason last year, has likened his trial to Soviet-era show trials, standing firm in his opposition against President Vladimir Putin.