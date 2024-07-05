BJP Strategies for J&K Assembly Polls

Jammu, Jul 5 (PTI) — Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in charge of BJP's election strategy for Jammu and Kashmir, declared on Friday that the party is fully prepared for assembly polls whenever they are scheduled.

Reddy's statement opened a two-day state working committee conclave aimed at strategizing for the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir. This conclave follows a high-level meeting in New Delhi, co-chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

'I've come here for the first time. Post-Parliamentary elections, BJP is ready for the assembly elections whenever they are held,' Reddy said to reporters at the party headquarters.

Flanked by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, and state BJP chief Ravinder Raina, Reddy noted that the Modi government had propelled unprecedented development in Jammu & Kashmir, meeting the aspirations of its residents.

The minister also praised BJP's recent electoral victories and condemned family-based politics, hinting at the Congress Party's failure to secure any seats in the region.