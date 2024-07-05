Left Menu

BJP Strategies for J&K Assembly Polls

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced BJP's readiness for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections during a state working committee conclave. Discussions included strategies for the polls and reflections on the party's performance in the recent Parliamentary elections. Leaders emphasized the Modi government's developmental achievements and commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:59 IST
BJP Strategies for J&K Assembly Polls
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu, Jul 5 (PTI) — Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in charge of BJP's election strategy for Jammu and Kashmir, declared on Friday that the party is fully prepared for assembly polls whenever they are scheduled.

Reddy's statement opened a two-day state working committee conclave aimed at strategizing for the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir. This conclave follows a high-level meeting in New Delhi, co-chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

'I've come here for the first time. Post-Parliamentary elections, BJP is ready for the assembly elections whenever they are held,' Reddy said to reporters at the party headquarters.

Flanked by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, and state BJP chief Ravinder Raina, Reddy noted that the Modi government had propelled unprecedented development in Jammu & Kashmir, meeting the aspirations of its residents.

The minister also praised BJP's recent electoral victories and condemned family-based politics, hinting at the Congress Party's failure to secure any seats in the region.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024