Nepal's Political Turmoil: PM Prachanda Faces Vote of Confidence Yet Again
Amidst political instability, Nepal's Prime Minister Prachanda faces a vote of confidence after key allies withdrew support. This move follows a power-sharing deal between Nepali Congress and CPN-UML. Prachanda needs 138 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives to retain his position.
Nepal's political arena is once again in turmoil as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' prepares for a crucial vote of confidence. The vote, set for July 12, comes in the wake of key allies retracting their support from his government.
In a letter to the Parliament Secretariat, Prachanda formally requested arrangements for the impending vote. This development follows the exit of a major alliance partner and resignations from several notable ministers, straining the fabric of his current administration.
With a fragile coalition, Prachanda requires support from 138 of the 275 members in the House of Representatives. The vote of confidence is critical, marking the fifth time he will face such a challenge within a term. Nepal's recent history illustrates a pattern of unstable governance, having seen 13 different governments in the last 16 years.
