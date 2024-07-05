Left Menu

Nepal's Political Turmoil: PM Prachanda Faces Vote of Confidence Yet Again

Amidst political instability, Nepal's Prime Minister Prachanda faces a vote of confidence after key allies withdrew support. This move follows a power-sharing deal between Nepali Congress and CPN-UML. Prachanda needs 138 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives to retain his position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:48 IST
Nepal's Political Turmoil: PM Prachanda Faces Vote of Confidence Yet Again
Prachanda
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's political arena is once again in turmoil as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' prepares for a crucial vote of confidence. The vote, set for July 12, comes in the wake of key allies retracting their support from his government.

In a letter to the Parliament Secretariat, Prachanda formally requested arrangements for the impending vote. This development follows the exit of a major alliance partner and resignations from several notable ministers, straining the fabric of his current administration.

With a fragile coalition, Prachanda requires support from 138 of the 275 members in the House of Representatives. The vote of confidence is critical, marking the fifth time he will face such a challenge within a term. Nepal's recent history illustrates a pattern of unstable governance, having seen 13 different governments in the last 16 years.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024