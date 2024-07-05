Nepal's Political Turmoil: PM Prachanda Faces Vote of Confidence Yet Again

Nepal's political arena is once again in turmoil as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' prepares for a crucial vote of confidence. The vote, set for July 12, comes in the wake of key allies retracting their support from his government.

In a letter to the Parliament Secretariat, Prachanda formally requested arrangements for the impending vote. This development follows the exit of a major alliance partner and resignations from several notable ministers, straining the fabric of his current administration.

With a fragile coalition, Prachanda requires support from 138 of the 275 members in the House of Representatives. The vote of confidence is critical, marking the fifth time he will face such a challenge within a term. Nepal's recent history illustrates a pattern of unstable governance, having seen 13 different governments in the last 16 years.