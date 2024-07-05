Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rallys for AAP Candidate in Jalandhar West Bypoll

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged voters in Jalandhar West to support Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Mohinder Bhagat in the upcoming by-election. Addressing various public meetings, the Chief Minister criticized both Congress and BJP candidates, accusing BJP's Sheetal Angural of betraying voters by switching parties and questioning Congress's ability to deliver on promises.

The byelection was necessitated following the resignation of former AAP legislator Sheetal Angural, with voting scheduled for July 10 and counting on July 13. Mann also took aim at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), highlighting internal party conflicts and their decision to support the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) instead of their own candidate.

In addition, Mann announced the opening of a new office in the Doaba region, aiming to bring the government closer to the people and make it easier for them to get their work done without traveling to Chandigarh. The Chief Minister disclosed plans to be available at this residence at least two days a week even after the elections.