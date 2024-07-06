Hungary's Canceled Diplomacy: Tensions with Germany Over Putin Meeting

Hungary abruptly canceled a scheduled Monday meeting in Budapest with Germany's foreign minister. This move follows a controversial meeting on Friday between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The German foreign ministry expressed shock, urging the need for 'serious and honest' discussions.

The Hungarian foreign ministry and a government spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Orban's meeting with Putin marks the first encounter between an EU leader and the Russian President since April 2022, two months after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. European Union leaders have expressed anger, warning against appeasing Moscow and clarifying that Orban did not represent the EU's stance.

A German foreign ministry official mentioned that the postponed meeting would be rescheduled. The diplomatic tension underscores the complexities of EU-Russia relations and internal EU disagreements.