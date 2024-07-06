Left Menu

Moderate vs Hardliner: Iran's Run-Off Presidential Election Heats Up

Iranians voted in a run-off presidential election between moderate Masoud Pezeshkian and hardliner Saeed Jalili. Early reports indicate a higher turnout than the first round. Final results will be announced soon, amid growing public frustration, regional tensions, and Western pressure. The election's outcome will shape Iran's future policies.

Iranians flocked to the polls on Friday to cast their votes in a hotly contested run-off presidential election, choosing between moderate candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and hardline candidate Saeed Jalili. According to an early unofficial tally, Pezeshkian is leading the race.

Polling, extended multiple times, saw voter turnout reaching nearly 50%, higher than the first round. Interior ministry sources report that the final results are expected early Saturday. This election follows a June 28 ballot marred by historically low turnout due to growing public discontent and economic struggles.

The next president will play a crucial role in selecting a successor for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader. While no major policy shifts are expected, the president can influence Iran's foreign and domestic agenda significantly.

