PM Modi Pays Tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 123rd Birth Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 123rd birth anniversary, highlighting his nationalistic ideas and dedication. Mookerjee, a founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, left Jawaharlal Nehru's Cabinet due to differences and died in 1953 during an agitation against restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 123rd birth anniversary on Saturday.
Modi said the nation will always be inspired by Mookerjee's fierce nationalistic ideas and his unwavering dedication to the motherland.
Mookerjee, a pivotal figure in Indian political history, co-founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later evolved into the Bharatiya Janata Party. He famously resigned from Jawaharlal Nehru's Cabinet over ideological differences and subsequently established the Jana Sangh with support from the RSS.
Mookerjee passed away in 1953 after being arrested during his protest against the restrictions on non-residents in Jammu and Kashmir. He strongly opposed the special status granted to the state at that time.
Modi has often cited his government's abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status, as a realization of Mookerjee's vision.
