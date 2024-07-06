Left Menu

Desperate Refuge: Displaced Palestinians Find Shelter in Gaza Soccer Arena

Thousands of Palestinians displaced by the Israeli offensive in Gaza have taken refuge in a soccer stadium. Living in makeshift tents, they struggle with insufficient food and water. Many fled from heavily bombed areas with nothing. Despite some aid improvement, insecurity and deprivation persist, affecting both children and adults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 06-07-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 15:36 IST
Desperate Refuge: Displaced Palestinians Find Shelter in Gaza Soccer Arena
AI Generated Representative Image

Thousands of Palestinians displaced by the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza have taken refuge in one of the territory's largest soccer arenas. Men, women, and children now live in makeshift tents, struggling for basic necessities like food and water, as they try to stay ahead of the conflict.

Their improvised shelters cling to the stadium's shaded areas, with clothes hanging under the July sun over a dusty, dry soccer field. Among them is Um Bashar, who bathes a toddler in a plastic tub under the covered seating areas. Their present hardship is just the latest in a series of displacements, most recently fleeing renewed operations against Hamas in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City.

"We woke up and found tanks in front of the door," she recalls. "We didn't take anything with us—not even food." Now relocated to Yarmouk Sports Stadium along with 70 others, she says there is nothing left of their homes. Many residents echo this, including Hazem Abu Thoraya, who says their homes have been bombed and burned beyond recognition. While aid to northern Gaza has improved recently, and the UN claims it can now meet basic needs, residents still face severe deprivation and a heightened sense of insecurity. "There is no safe place. Safety is with God," says Um Ahmad, another displaced woman, highlighting the pervasive fear among both children and adults.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024