Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody of Kejriwal's Ex-Aide in Assault Case

Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former aide, Bibhav Kumar, for an additional 10 days in the alleged assault case involving Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar was presented via video conferencing following the expiry of his initial judicial custody.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Gaurav Goyal granted the extension until July 16, after the Delhi police sought continued custody. Advocate Karan Sharma represented the accused via video conferencing, opposing the police's request.

The court has mandated Kumar's next appearance through video conferencing. Earlier, the court had approved an application for his remote appearance citing safety reasons. Kumar was detained by the Delhi Police on May 18 following a complaint by Maliwal on May 16, regarding an incident that occurred on May 13.

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the police upon receiving a plea from Kumar challenging the legality of his arrest. Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma deemed the plea maintainable, scheduling the matter for a detailed hearing. Previously, Kumar's bail was denied as the trial court noted the investigation is in its initial stages and expressed concerns about witness tampering.

In June, Swati Maliwal detailed the alleged assault in a letter to INDIA bloc leaders, seeking their time to discuss the matter. She has accused the former aide of severe misconduct and character assassination. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)