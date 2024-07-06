BJP Blames AAP Government For Punjab Law and Order Crisis

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticized the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for its alleged incompetence in handling law and order in the state, following a violent attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar.

The attack took place on Friday, with Thapar being assaulted by three men wielding swords in public. Jakhar condemned Chief Minister Mann for remaining silent on the issue, accusing him of being preoccupied with the forthcoming Jalandhar West assembly bypoll.

Thapar, who suffered severe injuries, was ambushed near the Civil Hospital after attending a ceremony. Two of the suspects have since been detained by authorities. Jakhar emphasized that public safety in Punjab has deteriorated, and called for the state government to take responsibility.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)