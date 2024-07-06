Left Menu

BJP Blames AAP Government For Punjab Law and Order Crisis

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar accused the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of incompetence following a brutal attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar. Jakhar criticized Chief Minister Mann for focusing on the Jalandhar West bypoll instead of state security. Two assailants have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:22 IST
BJP Blames AAP Government For Punjab Law and Order Crisis
Sunil Jakhar
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticized the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for its alleged incompetence in handling law and order in the state, following a violent attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar.

The attack took place on Friday, with Thapar being assaulted by three men wielding swords in public. Jakhar condemned Chief Minister Mann for remaining silent on the issue, accusing him of being preoccupied with the forthcoming Jalandhar West assembly bypoll.

Thapar, who suffered severe injuries, was ambushed near the Civil Hospital after attending a ceremony. Two of the suspects have since been detained by authorities. Jakhar emphasized that public safety in Punjab has deteriorated, and called for the state government to take responsibility.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024