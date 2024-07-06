Left Menu

Kanimozhi Criticizes Law and Order; Calls Out 'Religious Vandalism' in Elections

DMK MP Kanimozhi has condemned the nationwide law and order situation and accused the recent Lok Sabha election of religious vandalism. She also criticized the Tamil Nadu government's response to local crimes and the Prime Minister's delayed address on Manipur's issues.

DMK MP Kanimozhi has raised concerns regarding the nationwide law and order climate, alleging that the recent Lok Sabha elections were tarnished by religious vandalism. "The election was fought with religious vandalism...The campaign against Tamil Nadu in the state of Odisha reeks of violence that divides people," she stated while speaking to reporters in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Responding to Union Minister L Murugan's allegations about poor law and order in Tamil Nadu, Kanimozhi attended the inauguration of a new Ultrasonogram (USG) Machine service for pregnant women at the Primary Health Center in Pudukkottai, Tuticorin. The event aimed to enhance welfare assistance for expectant and post-partum mothers.

Targeting the Prime Minister, Kanimozhi criticized his delayed response regarding the Manipur situation in Parliament, saying he spoke only after the opposition staged a walkout. Addressing the AIADMK's absence in the Vikravandi bypoll, she speculated that it might stem from 'fear of failure.'

Earlier, Union Minister L Murugan had accused the Stalin government of failing to maintain law and order in Tamil Nadu, citing multiple recent incidents, including a tragedy in Kallakurichi where 70 people died from consuming illicit liquor. He highlighted the brutal murder of a Congress district president as another point of concern.

