Left Menu

Sunita Kejriwal Defends Husband Amidst ED Controversy

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claims her husband is a victim of a political conspiracy. She alleges that he was falsely implicated in a case by the ED, based on dubious testimony. She appealed to the public to support her husband, suggesting that no honest, educated individual would join politics otherwise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:54 IST
Sunita Kejriwal Defends Husband Amidst ED Controversy
Sunita Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, voiced strong accusations on Saturday, claiming her husband is ensnared in a politically driven conspiracy. She urged the public to support him, stressing that his plight could discourage educated and honest individuals from entering politics.

In her initial video message post-Lok Sabha results, Sunita claimed the ED arrested Kejriwal on grounds of a 'false' witness statement in the excise policy investigation. She reiterated allegations against Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Magunta, accusing the latter of tarnishing her husband's image under duress.

Sunita depicted Arvind Kejriwal as an honest politician and questioned the credibility of allegations suggesting he demanded bribes in presence of a crowd. Meanwhile, BJP's Virendra Sachdeva criticized her for questioning judicial fairness, maintaining that her narrative was fabricated.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024