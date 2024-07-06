Sunita Kejriwal Defends Husband Amidst ED Controversy
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claims her husband is a victim of a political conspiracy. She alleges that he was falsely implicated in a case by the ED, based on dubious testimony. She appealed to the public to support her husband, suggesting that no honest, educated individual would join politics otherwise.
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, voiced strong accusations on Saturday, claiming her husband is ensnared in a politically driven conspiracy. She urged the public to support him, stressing that his plight could discourage educated and honest individuals from entering politics.
In her initial video message post-Lok Sabha results, Sunita claimed the ED arrested Kejriwal on grounds of a 'false' witness statement in the excise policy investigation. She reiterated allegations against Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Magunta, accusing the latter of tarnishing her husband's image under duress.
Sunita depicted Arvind Kejriwal as an honest politician and questioned the credibility of allegations suggesting he demanded bribes in presence of a crowd. Meanwhile, BJP's Virendra Sachdeva criticized her for questioning judicial fairness, maintaining that her narrative was fabricated.
