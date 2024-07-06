Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticized for Mixing Politics with Issues During Gujarat Visit

During his visit to Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi faced criticism from State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi for blending politics with various issues. Sanghvi questioned Gandhi's sympathy for victims of tragedies in Tamil Nadu and Bengal. Gandhi aimed to rally support for Congress against BJP in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 20:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticized for Mixing Politics with Issues During Gujarat Visit
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a visit to Gujarat, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi faced strong criticism from State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, who accused him of mixing politics with every issue. Sanghvi stated Gandhi has no connection with sympathy and prayed for him to gain some sympathy.

Sanghvi questioned whether Gandhi showed any concern for the victims of illicit liquor consumption in Tamil Nadu or the BSP leader recently killed in the state. He also pointed out Gandhi's silence on the merciless beating of a woman in Bengal, despite the INDI alliance's presence there.

Gandhi, addressing party workers in Ahmedabad, asserted that the Congress and its allies would defeat the BJP in the Gujarat assembly polls, similar to their triumph in Ayodhya during the Lok Sabha elections. His remarks about the lack of poor people at the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya drew further attention.

Members of the Bajrang Dal protested against Gandhi's comments on Hinduism, leading to their detention by Gujarat Police. Gandhi concluded his visit after meeting victims of the Rajkot Gaming Zone Tragedy and rallying party cadres in Ahmedabad.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024