Rahul Gandhi Criticized for Mixing Politics with Issues During Gujarat Visit

During a visit to Gujarat, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi faced strong criticism from State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, who accused him of mixing politics with every issue. Sanghvi stated Gandhi has no connection with sympathy and prayed for him to gain some sympathy.

Sanghvi questioned whether Gandhi showed any concern for the victims of illicit liquor consumption in Tamil Nadu or the BSP leader recently killed in the state. He also pointed out Gandhi's silence on the merciless beating of a woman in Bengal, despite the INDI alliance's presence there.

Gandhi, addressing party workers in Ahmedabad, asserted that the Congress and its allies would defeat the BJP in the Gujarat assembly polls, similar to their triumph in Ayodhya during the Lok Sabha elections. His remarks about the lack of poor people at the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya drew further attention.

Members of the Bajrang Dal protested against Gandhi's comments on Hinduism, leading to their detention by Gujarat Police. Gandhi concluded his visit after meeting victims of the Rajkot Gaming Zone Tragedy and rallying party cadres in Ahmedabad.

