Left Menu

Dilip Ghosh Awaits BJP Leadership's Decision on Future Role

Former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, after losing the Lok Sabha election from Bardhaman-Durgapur, awaits directions from the top leadership regarding his future role. He emphasizes his loyalty to the party and addresses concerns from party workers while alleging internal politics within the state BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:32 IST
Dilip Ghosh Awaits BJP Leadership's Decision on Future Role
Dilip Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

Former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who faced defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, is awaiting instructions from the party's top brass regarding his future role. Ghosh reiterated his steadfast loyalty to the BJP.

Having won the Midnapore seat in the 2019 polls, Ghosh was this time fielded in Bardhaman-Durgapur, where he lost to TMC's Kirti Azad. 'I fought to the best of my ability, but the results did not favor us,' Ghosh stated.

He is waiting for a response from the higher leadership and continues to connect with party workers affected by alleged post-poll violence. Ghosh hinted at internal politics, alleging a conspiracy by a faction within the state BJP against him.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024