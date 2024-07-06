Dilip Ghosh Awaits BJP Leadership's Decision on Future Role

Former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who faced defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, is awaiting instructions from the party's top brass regarding his future role. Ghosh reiterated his steadfast loyalty to the BJP.

Having won the Midnapore seat in the 2019 polls, Ghosh was this time fielded in Bardhaman-Durgapur, where he lost to TMC's Kirti Azad. 'I fought to the best of my ability, but the results did not favor us,' Ghosh stated.

He is waiting for a response from the higher leadership and continues to connect with party workers affected by alleged post-poll violence. Ghosh hinted at internal politics, alleging a conspiracy by a faction within the state BJP against him.

