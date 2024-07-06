Left Menu

Protests Erupt at GHMC Meeting Over Mayor's Party Switch

During a GHMC meeting, BRS corporators protested demanding Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal's resignation after she left the party for Congress. A scuffle ensued between BJP and AIMIM members, with BJP accusing Congress, BRS, and AIMIM of causing civic issues. Outside, BJP protested regarding mosquito control and clean water.

Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2024
A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation meeting on Saturday turned tumultuous as BRS corporators demanded the resignation of Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal, who recently defected to the ruling Congress party in Telangana.

Holding placards, the BRS corporators staged a protest at the Mayor's podium. Meanwhile, tensions flared as a scuffle broke out between BJP and AIMIM members, triggered by BJP members' placards suggesting that the 'friendship' of Congress, BRS, and AIMIM led to civic problems.

Outside the GHMC office, BJP activists held a protest demanding actions to tackle mosquito infestation and clean water bodies. During the meeting, the Mayor called for greater cooperation between officials and public representatives to address community issues.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

