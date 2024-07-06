Protests Erupt at GHMC Meeting Over Mayor's Party Switch

A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation meeting on Saturday turned tumultuous as BRS corporators demanded the resignation of Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal, who recently defected to the ruling Congress party in Telangana.

Holding placards, the BRS corporators staged a protest at the Mayor's podium. Meanwhile, tensions flared as a scuffle broke out between BJP and AIMIM members, triggered by BJP members' placards suggesting that the 'friendship' of Congress, BRS, and AIMIM led to civic problems.

Outside the GHMC office, BJP activists held a protest demanding actions to tackle mosquito infestation and clean water bodies. During the meeting, the Mayor called for greater cooperation between officials and public representatives to address community issues.

