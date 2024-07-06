Hamas Agrees to Initial US-Backed Cease-Fire Proposal in Gaza

Hamas has tentatively accepted a US-backed phased cease-fire deal in Gaza, dropping a demand for Israel to commit upfront to ending the war in full, according to a Hamas and an Egyptian official on Saturday.

The apparent concession by the militant group, which governed Gaza before initiating the conflict with Israel on October 7, may lead to the first halt in fighting since November and set the groundwork for further negotiations. However, a final agreement is still uncertain.

Inside Gaza, the Health Ministry reported that an Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter killed at least 16 people, including children, and injured 50 others in the Nuseirat refugee camp. Israel's military is investigating the report.

