The Biden Decision: Will He Run for Re-Election?

President Joe Biden may decide within days whether to pursue re-election, according to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. Green, who recently met with Biden and fellow Democratic governors, believes Biden will endorse Vice President Kamala Harris if he chooses not to run.

"I think the president stays in this race unless he feels that it is not winnable, or he feels that he has to hear other voices in his inner circle that he shouldn't run," Green told The Associated Press. Green added that a decision will likely come in the next few days.

Biden has stated he will remain in the race despite concerns about his mental acuity following last month's debate. Green highlighted Biden's wisdom and experience, saying he supports the president until directed otherwise.

