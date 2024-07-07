Left Menu

The Biden Decision: Will He Run for Re-Election?

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green hints that President Joe Biden will decide in days whether to seek re-election. If Biden steps aside, he may endorse VP Kamala Harris. Despite concerns about Biden's mental acuity, Green emphasizes Biden's wisdom and experience, supporting him until a final decision is made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2024 06:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 06:33 IST
The Biden Decision: Will He Run for Re-Election?
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden may decide within days whether to pursue re-election, according to Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. Green, who recently met with Biden and fellow Democratic governors, believes Biden will endorse Vice President Kamala Harris if he chooses not to run.

"I think the president stays in this race unless he feels that it is not winnable, or he feels that he has to hear other voices in his inner circle that he shouldn't run," Green told The Associated Press. Green added that a decision will likely come in the next few days.

Biden has stated he will remain in the race despite concerns about his mental acuity following last month's debate. Green highlighted Biden's wisdom and experience, saying he supports the president until directed otherwise.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024