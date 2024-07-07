Sri Lankan President Stresses Fiscal Responsibility Before Elections

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced that government sector employees will not receive another salary increase this year. He cautioned that unplanned pay hikes could cripple the government ahead of upcoming presidential and general elections.

The 75-year-old, who is widely expected to seek re-election, acknowledged the strain on the economy caused by previous benefits and allowances programs, which depleted excess funds. Wickremesinghe highlighted the Rs 10,000 salary increase and additional benefits under the 'Aswasuma' programme.

He emphasized the need for fiscal responsibility and warned that further salary increases without proper planning could be detrimental to the government. To address this, a committee will review salary adjustments, with recommendations to be included in the 2025 budget. Wickremesinghe stressed that his administration's approach will ultimately benefit the people and prioritizes national stability ahead of elections.

Wickremesinghe has been serving as president since the ousting of Gotabaya Rajapaksa and has steered the country through economic crises. His administration ended shortages, power cuts, and secured an IMF bailout. He intends to contest as an independent candidate backed by various parties, with opposition leaders Sajith Premadasa and Anura Kumara Dissanayake also announcing their candidacy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)