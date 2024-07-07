Left Menu

Sri Lankan President Stresses Fiscal Responsibility Before Elections

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced there will be no further salary hikes for government employees this year, citing economic strains. He emphasized the need for fiscal responsibility to avoid crippling the government ahead of elections. A committee will review salary adjustments for 2025. Wickremesinghe aims for re-election emphasizing his economic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 07-07-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 12:17 IST
Sri Lankan President Stresses Fiscal Responsibility Before Elections
Ranil Wickremesinghe
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced that government sector employees will not receive another salary increase this year. He cautioned that unplanned pay hikes could cripple the government ahead of upcoming presidential and general elections.

The 75-year-old, who is widely expected to seek re-election, acknowledged the strain on the economy caused by previous benefits and allowances programs, which depleted excess funds. Wickremesinghe highlighted the Rs 10,000 salary increase and additional benefits under the 'Aswasuma' programme.

He emphasized the need for fiscal responsibility and warned that further salary increases without proper planning could be detrimental to the government. To address this, a committee will review salary adjustments, with recommendations to be included in the 2025 budget. Wickremesinghe stressed that his administration's approach will ultimately benefit the people and prioritizes national stability ahead of elections.

Wickremesinghe has been serving as president since the ousting of Gotabaya Rajapaksa and has steered the country through economic crises. His administration ended shortages, power cuts, and secured an IMF bailout. He intends to contest as an independent candidate backed by various parties, with opposition leaders Sajith Premadasa and Anura Kumara Dissanayake also announcing their candidacy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024