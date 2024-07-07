Rahul Gandhi Urges UP CM for Increased Compensation in Hathras Tragedy
Rahul Gandhi has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging for increased compensation and severe punishment for those responsible for the Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives. Gandhi stressed the need for swift compensation and proper treatment for the injured while highlighting the local administration's negligence.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase compensation for the victims of the Hathras stampede and demanded severe punishment for those responsible for the tragic incident.
In a letter to Adityanath, the former Congress chief emphasized that the compensation should be provided promptly and the injured receive proper treatment. A total of 121 people, mostly women, died in the incident at self-styled godman Baba Bhole's 'satsang' in Hathras.
Gandhi had met the victims on Friday, voicing his shock at the inadequate compensation announced by the state government. He called for a transparent investigation and severe punishment for the guilty to restore faith in the justice system.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
