BJP Stands by Thrissur Mayor Amidst Political Controversy

The BJP in Kerala on Sunday expressed its support for Thrissur Corporation Mayor M K Varghese, who has faced backlash for praising Union Minister Suresh Gopi. The party pledged to stand by individuals who work for development, irrespective of their political stance.

BJP General Secretary M T Ramesh emphasized that Gopi has been actively contributing to the development of Thrissur as a union minister, questioning why other political parties are upset with the Mayor's truthful remarks.

Ramesh suggested that political opponents are mixing politics at every turn, alleging they have hidden agendas against the Mayor. He reiterated that if someone works towards development, the BJP would support them.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)