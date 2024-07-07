Imran Khan's Alleged Political Plots from Prison: Government Claims Stir Controversy
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently jailed, is allegedly plotting political chaos, claims PM Shehbaz Sharif's advisor. Despite being prohibited from political meetings in Adiala Jail, evidence suggests Khan is planning disruptions. However, no audio or video proof has been provided so far. PTI's planned rallies face security-related setbacks.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently incarcerated, is allegedly crafting political turmoil from within the high-security Adiala Jail, according to claims by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advisor on political and public affairs.
Speaking on the Geo News program 'Naya Pakistan,' ex-interior minister Rana Sanaullah highlighted that Khan, who is facing over 200 cases and multiple convictions, is barred by the court from conducting political meetings in prison.
Sanaullah asserted that authorities possess evidence of Khan's plans, although no audio or video recordings are available. This statement follows the denial of PTI leaders' attempts to meet Khan and the party's postponed rally in Islamabad due to security concerns.
