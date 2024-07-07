Global Political Shifts and Natural Disasters: A Summary of Current Events

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Israeli protesters are blocking roads to pressure their government into a deal with Hamas for hostage release, while President Erdogan invites Assad for talks to restore Turkey-Syria relations.

Argentinian President Milei's participation in a right-wing rally in Brazil raises diplomatic eyebrows. Meanwhile, Hamas agrees to U.S.-led talks on Israeli hostages.

Vice President Kamala Harris could be set to challenge Donald Trump in the 2024 election as Democratic support grows. In France, high voter turnout hints at a far-right surge.

Heavy rains in Nepal lead to devastating landslides, while Pope Francis condemns populist politics and warns of faltering democracies worldwide.

