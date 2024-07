Milei's Political Gambit: Foreign Feuds Over Diplomatic Conventions

Argentine President Javier Milei shunned a crucial presidential summit in Paraguay to attend Brazil's conservative CPAC conference alongside Jair Bolsonaro.

This move escalated his feud with Brazil's President Lula da Silva, who had recently been tied to an embezzlement scandal.

Milei's decision, which prioritizes hard-right alliances over traditional diplomacy, has drawn criticism as Argentina faces economic instability and risks to key international relations.

