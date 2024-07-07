Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Set for Monday Morning

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to expand the Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Monday morning, as confirmed by sources at Raj Bhavan. The preparations for the event are already underway, scheduled to commence at 9 AM.

Yadav held a meeting with Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening. It is speculated that six-time MLA from Vijaypur in the Sheopur district, Ramniwas Rawat, who switched to the BJP during the Lok Sabha campaign, may be the new inductee. However, the exact number of new ministers remains undisclosed, with speculation pointing to the induction of only one new member.

Though Rawat has joined the ruling BJP, he has yet to resign as a Congress MLA but is expected to do so after taking the oath. When Yadav assumed office on December 13 following assembly elections, he inducted 28 legislators into the cabinet, including 18 who took the oath as cabinet ministers and 10 others as ministers of state.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)