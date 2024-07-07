VBA and Shiv Sena Alliance Falls Apart: Prakash Ambedkar Speaks Out
Prakash Ambedkar, chief of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), announced the dissolution of their alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT). The split occurred due to seat distribution disagreements for the Lok Sabha elections. VBA had previously joined and exited the INDIA opposition grouping before the fallout.
- Country:
- India
Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), announced on Sunday that their alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) has ended. The VBA had initially been part of the INDIA opposition grouping but exited due to disputes over the allocation of seats for the Lok Sabha elections.
This marks a significant political shift, as the VBA joined forces with Shiv Sena (UBT) in January 2023. Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. B R Ambedkar, contested the Akola Lok Sabha seat but was defeated by BJP's Anup Dhotre.
Thackeray highlighted that his grandfather, Keshav Thackeray—also known as Prabodhankar—and Prakash Ambedkar's grandfather were contemporaries who shared mutual admiration. Nonetheless, the historic ties have not been able to sustain the current political alliance.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra: Chief Minister Naidu chairs first cabinet meeting of TDP-led alliance govt
Top U.S. General Seeks New African Alliances Amid Niger's Shift to Russia
Escalating Alliances: North Korea and Russia's Military Pact Against Western Forces
Mauritius Charts Future with Strategic Partnership Alliance with India
Top Judge Questions PTI's 'Political Suicide' in Alliance with Sunni Ittehad Council