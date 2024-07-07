VBA and Shiv Sena Alliance Falls Apart: Prakash Ambedkar Speaks Out

Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), announced on Sunday that their alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) has ended. The VBA had initially been part of the INDIA opposition grouping but exited due to disputes over the allocation of seats for the Lok Sabha elections.

This marks a significant political shift, as the VBA joined forces with Shiv Sena (UBT) in January 2023. Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. B R Ambedkar, contested the Akola Lok Sabha seat but was defeated by BJP's Anup Dhotre.

Thackeray highlighted that his grandfather, Keshav Thackeray—also known as Prabodhankar—and Prakash Ambedkar's grandfather were contemporaries who shared mutual admiration. Nonetheless, the historic ties have not been able to sustain the current political alliance.

