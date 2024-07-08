World News Roundup: Key Events Shaping Global Politics and Society

Hezbollah launched a drone attack on Mount Hermon in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights, marking its first such action since its conflict with Israel reignited following Hamas's attack on southern Israel.

French far-right party National Rally faces disappointment as it falls behind a left-wing alliance and President Macron's centrist bloc in the latest elections, despite earlier confident predictions of victory.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Beijing for discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, continuing his 'peace mission,' as noted by his press chief.

Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto's plan to provide free meals to school children raises investor concerns about potential fiscal irresponsibility, despite assurances of respecting legal debt limits.

Vice President Kamala Harris emerges as a formidable contender against Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential race, with top Democrats supporting her amid pressure on President Biden to withdraw.

France faces a hung parliament post-elections, with no single group securing a majority, delivering a setback for Marine Le Pen's National Rally, according to poll projections.

Heavy rains in Nepal cause fatal landslides and flash floods, resulting in at least 11 deaths and 8 missing individuals, with numerous others injured.

Pope Francis criticizes populist politics and warns about the declining health of democracy globally during his visit to Trieste, noting upcoming extensive travels across Asia.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu insists any Gaza ceasefire deal must allow for the resumption of Israeli military actions until its war objectives are met, with ongoing negotiations over a U.S. peace plan.

Amid rising internal party pressure, President Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania to reinvigorate his reelection bid, dismissing suggestions to withdraw as 'nonsense.'

