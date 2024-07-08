Keir Starmer Aims for 'Immediate Reset' in UK Relations and EU Trade Deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has embarked on a mission to reset domestic and international relations, with a focus on revising the UK's trade deal with the European Union (EU) and rebuilding ties with Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales. During a visit to Edinburgh, Starmer emphasized the need for an 'immediate reset' with regional governments and criticized the 'botched' Brexit deal negotiated by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Starmer, asserting his mandate to 'do politics differently,' met with Scottish First Minister John Swinney to foster cooperation despite past disagreements. He pledged to prioritize public service and standards, appealing to both supporters and leaders of devolved UK governments.

The prime minister's efforts come amid significant challenges, including a struggling economy, public disillusionment after years of Conservative rule, and impending foreign policy issues. Ahead of a NATO meeting, Foreign Secretary David Lammy reaffirmed the UK's commitment to the alliance and support for Ukraine, while Defence Secretary John Healey promised additional military aid to Ukraine.

